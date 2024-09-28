Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) PT Raised to $16.00 at Citigroup

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.40.

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.14 million. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYCR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,948,000 after purchasing an additional 422,785 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,054,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

