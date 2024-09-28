PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF (PSTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:PSTR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0424 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTR opened at $27.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and a PE ratio of -2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.57. PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62.

