Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 15th

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2024

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBTGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0507 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 36.7% annually over the last three years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBT opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $555.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.56. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $21.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 15,940.96% and a net margin of 96.28%. The company had revenue of $8.83 million for the quarter.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

