Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 15th

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0507 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 36.7% annually over the last three years.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PBT opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $555.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.56. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $21.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.
