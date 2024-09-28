Personal Group (LON:PGH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Personal Group (LON:PGH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 209 ($2.80) price target on the stock.

Personal Group Price Performance

LON:PGH opened at GBX 170.50 ($2.28) on Tuesday. Personal Group has a 12 month low of GBX 145.02 ($1.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 193 ($2.58). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 163.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 166.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of £53.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1,228.57 and a beta of 0.46.

Personal Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from Personal Group’s previous dividend of $5.85. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Personal Group’s payout ratio is 8,571.43%.

About Personal Group

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides benefits and platform products, pay and reward consultancy services, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits Platform, and Pay and Reward. The company offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit policies; and consultancy and software solutions services on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based SaaS solutions and surveys.

