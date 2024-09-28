Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEYUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on October 15th

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0809 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PEYUF opened at $11.12 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
