Piper Sandler Cuts Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $47.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CELH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.85. Celsius has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.37.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,449,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,458,000 after buying an additional 8,899,873 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 231.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,946,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,722 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 212.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Celsius by 424.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,400 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

