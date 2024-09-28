Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$112.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$111.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$101.00 to C$100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Premium Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

PBH stock opened at C$95.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.28. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$84.66 and a 12 month high of C$97.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$89.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$89.88.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 6.1078494 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is 133.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Premium Brands news, Senior Officer William Dion Kalutycz sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.30, for a total transaction of C$604,100.00. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

Further Reading

