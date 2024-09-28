Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FIXT) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FIXT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0593 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FIXT opened at $38.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.35. Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.03.
Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Company Profile
