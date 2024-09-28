Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Honeywell International’s current full-year earnings is $10.11 per share.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HON. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.13.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

HON stock opened at $207.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $135.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.57.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 211.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1,523.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,526,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

