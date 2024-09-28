Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Increased by Analyst

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now expects that the medical research company will earn $2.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $8.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.57 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DGX. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $154.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.11 and its 200-day moving average is $141.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $159.36.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 40.38%.

In related news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $304,987.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,206.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 77.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

