Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Montage Gold Corp. Issued By Raymond James (CVE:MAU)

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Montage Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Montage Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Montage Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

MAU has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares set a C$2.50 price objective on Montage Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Montage Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Montage Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.75 to C$2.20 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Montage Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.49.

CVE:MAU opened at C$1.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$665.04 million, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Montage Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.51 and a 52 week high of C$2.03.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02).

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

