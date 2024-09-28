Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Raised by Analyst

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.05 EPS.
Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C($0.04). Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 51.92%. The company had revenue of C$355.88 million during the quarter.
Franco-Nevada Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of FNV stock opened at C$169.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$168.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$166.02. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$139.19 and a 12-month high of C$194.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 29.11, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Franco-Nevada news, Director Nicholas Hugo Housby Dryland purchased 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$168.95 per share, with a total value of C$136,001.53. Following the purchase, the director now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$136,001.53. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.497 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.57%.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
