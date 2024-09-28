Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Reduced by Zacks Research

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Antero Resources in a report released on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AR. Roth Capital raised shares of Antero Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Antero Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.21. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 143.55 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $978.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million.

In related news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $1,262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,268,682.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 942.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,937 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 32,491 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 544.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 156,110 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 131,882 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,832 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 408,778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 36,848 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

