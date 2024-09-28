Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Cameco Co. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Cameco in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.25). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of C$598.00 million for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCO. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Cameco

Cameco Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$64.87 on Thursday. Cameco has a one year low of C$48.45 and a one year high of C$76.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$56.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of C$28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Cory John-Paul Kos purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$56.23 per share, with a total value of C$28,115.00. In related news, Senior Officer Cory John-Paul Kos acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$56.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,115.00. Also, Director Catherine Gignac acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$52.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$291,417.50. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.