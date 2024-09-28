Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for CVB Financial Corp. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CVB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.86 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 29.58%. CVB Financial’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVBF. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVBF

CVB Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $17.73 on Thursday. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kimberly H. Sheehy sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $50,751.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,156 shares in the company, valued at $225,493.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVB Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,606,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 539,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,629,000 after buying an additional 36,894 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 611,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after buying an additional 82,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.