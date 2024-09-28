QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives $211.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Citigroup lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,401 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.2% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM opened at $170.13 on Monday. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.66 and a 200 day moving average of $181.99. The firm has a market cap of $189.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

