QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives $211.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.67.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Citigroup lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,401 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.2% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of QCOM opened at $170.13 on Monday. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.66 and a 200 day moving average of $181.99. The firm has a market cap of $189.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 8 EPS for the current year.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than QUALCOMM
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.