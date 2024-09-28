Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.90.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, CFO Sumita Pandit sold 3,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $130,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Radian Group news, CFO Sumita Pandit sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $130,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric Ray sold 53,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $1,918,724.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 119,772 shares of company stock worth $4,260,796 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,439,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,096,000 after acquiring an additional 69,383 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,863,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,732,000 after purchasing an additional 52,397 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,542,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,365,000 after purchasing an additional 89,363 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,133,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,437,000 after purchasing an additional 25,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,833,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,136,000 after purchasing an additional 435,751 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RDN opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.69.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.05% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $312.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radian Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

