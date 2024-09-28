Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $207.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $193.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $196.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $108.60 and a 1 year high of $200.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.90.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,908,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $921,634,000 after acquiring an additional 203,495 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 3.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,255,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,662,000 after acquiring an additional 41,482 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 12,493.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,470,000 after acquiring an additional 994,385 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 158.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 863,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,478,000 after acquiring an additional 528,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 42.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 638,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,760,000 after buying an additional 189,600 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

