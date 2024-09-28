Raymond James Weighs in on Skeena Resources Limited’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skeena Resources in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Skeena Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Skeena Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.96.

Skeena Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

TSE:SKE opened at C$11.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.84. The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. Skeena Resources has a 52 week low of C$4.20 and a 52 week high of C$12.77.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.30).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skeena Resources news, Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total transaction of C$82,395.00. In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 22,850 shares of Skeena Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.89, for a total transaction of C$271,597.39. Also, Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total transaction of C$82,395.00. Insiders sold 47,333 shares of company stock valued at $516,502 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Skeena Resources

(Get Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.