Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,200.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $1,015.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. Leerink Partners restated a market perform rating and issued a $1,077.00 price objective (down previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $1,282.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,118.62.

Shares of REGN opened at $1,042.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,129.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,034.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $769.19 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,270 shares of company stock worth $10,695,833 in the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

