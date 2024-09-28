Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

NYSE WPM opened at $62.45 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $64.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.54 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.69%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,857,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,722 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 593.5% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,608,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,231 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 31.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,672,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,264 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $65,405,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,309,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,307 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

