Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Teck Resources Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.52. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS.
Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.98 billion.
Teck Resources Stock Performance
Teck Resources Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.
