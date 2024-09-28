Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Teck Resources Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.52. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.98 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Paradigm Capital raised shares of Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Report on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.