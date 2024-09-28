Research Analysts Set Expectations for Kinross Gold Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KGC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Kinross Gold stock opened at $9.47 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 33.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 161,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40,371 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 18.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,265 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 48.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,256 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 21,004 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 1,401.5% in the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 273,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 254,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 6.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,959,397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,255,000 after purchasing an additional 643,013 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

