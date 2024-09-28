Resonac Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

Resonac Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of SHWDY remained flat at $23.35 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 436. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19. Resonac has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Resonac had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 4.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Resonac will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Nomura Securities upgraded Resonac to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Resonac Holdings Corporation operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, Showa Denko Materials, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene and propylene; organic chemicals, such as vinyl and ethyl acetate, and allyl alcohol; and polypropylene.

