Reviewing Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) and Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Augmedix shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Augmedix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and Augmedix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz N/A N/A N/A Augmedix -46.23% -182.36% -43.21%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz $2,212.17 billion 0.01 $1.85 billion N/A N/A Augmedix $51.58 million 2.22 -$19.17 million ($0.43) -5.44

This table compares Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and Augmedix”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has higher revenue and earnings than Augmedix.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and Augmedix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz 0 0 4 0 3.00 Augmedix 0 4 0 0 2.00

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz currently has a consensus price target of $160.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.84%. Augmedix has a consensus price target of $3.09, indicating a potential upside of 31.94%. Given Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz is more favorable than Augmedix.

Summary

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz beats Augmedix on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants. This segment offers shopping transactions, regular household bills, and peer to peer payments for consumers; accepts payment online and in store, issue and settle invoices, pay suppliers and monitor merchant turnover. It also provides proprietary data facilities informed decision making across multiple areas of business. Its Marketplace Platform segment connects online, and offline merchants and consumers enabling merchants to enhance its sales through an omni channel strategy and enable consumers to buy products and services from various merchants. This segment also operates marketplace through m-commerce, a mobile solution for shopping in person which consumers can use e-commerce to shop anywhere, anytime with free delivery; Kaspi Travel allows consumers to book domestic and international flights and package holidays, domestic rail tickets. It also enhances merchants sales by connecting payments and fintech products, Kapsi advertising, and other delivery services. The Fintech Platform segment provides consumers with BNPL, finance, and savings products and merchants with merchant finance services through super apps and Kapsi.kz Super app. It also involved in the banking; distressed asset management; real estate business; payment processing; online travel; and storage and processing of information services. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Almaty, the Republic of Kazakhstan.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

