Richard Parris Acquires 50,000 Shares of Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT) Stock

Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT – Get Free Report) insider Richard Parris bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,695.23).

Sabien Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of SNT opened at GBX 10 ($0.13) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.93. The stock has a market cap of £2.36 million, a PE ratio of -333.33 and a beta of 0.50. Sabien Technology Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 6.65 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 16.50 ($0.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

About Sabien Technology Group

Sabien Technology Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy reduction and cloud-connected carbon management technologies serving the commercial heating sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers M2G intelligent boiler load control solution and cloud-connected carbon management service optimize boilers' energy use.

