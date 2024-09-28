RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.25.
Several research analysts have recently commented on RLI shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on RLI from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Compass Point dropped their price target on RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.
Shares of RLI stock opened at $154.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.52. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $125.77 and a fifty-two week high of $155.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.41.
RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $416.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. RLI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RLI will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 16.02%.
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
