Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $177.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.68. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $184.41.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,624,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 809.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 173,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after purchasing an additional 154,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

