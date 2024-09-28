Russell Investments High Dividend Australian Shares ETF Declares Interim Dividend of $0.40 (ASX:RDV)

Russell Investments High Dividend Australian Shares ETF (ASX:RDV – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.397 per share on Monday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 29th.
Russell Investments High Dividend Australian Shares ETF Stock Performance
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Russell Investments High Dividend Australian Shares ETF
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Russell Investments High Dividend Australian Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russell Investments High Dividend Australian Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.