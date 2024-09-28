Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA) Major Shareholder Sells $586,985.48 in Stock

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 70,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $586,985.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,346,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,046,284.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,453 shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $37,672.38.
Shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SABA. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the second quarter worth approximately $2,833,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the second quarter worth $768,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.
