Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNY. Argus increased their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNY opened at $57.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $58.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average of $50.81.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 480.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

