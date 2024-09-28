Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.48) by $0.35, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $237.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.49 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.20) earnings per share. Scholastic updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Scholastic Stock Performance

Shares of SCHL opened at $32.04 on Friday. Scholastic has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHL

Insider Buying and Selling at Scholastic

In other news, EVP Iole Lucchese bought 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $50,430.46. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 74,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,309.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Scholastic news, CEO Warwick Peter purchased 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $50,990.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Iole Lucchese acquired 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,309.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic

(Get Free Report)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.