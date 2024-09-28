Shivani Stumpf Sells 2,088 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) insider Shivani Stumpf sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $47,585.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,974.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shivani Stumpf also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PowerSchool alerts:

On Wednesday, September 18th, Shivani Stumpf sold 1,296 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $29,509.92.

PowerSchool Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE PWSC opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -95.21 and a beta of 1.05. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $25.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average is $21.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $191.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.32 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PWSC shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Macquarie cut shares of PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.80 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.80 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.80 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.02.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PWSC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PowerSchool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,540,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,124,000 after acquiring an additional 29,390 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 17.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,946,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,018,000 after buying an additional 597,521 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 12.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,932,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,722,000 after buying an additional 442,340 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 59.5% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,508,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,414,000 after buying an additional 935,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 17.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,279,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,041,000 after buying an additional 336,791 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.