Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO)

Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Devolver Digital Stock Performance

DEVO opened at GBX 30.50 ($0.41) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 27.97. Devolver Digital has a 1-year low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 41.50 ($0.56). The company has a market cap of £142.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,525.00 and a beta of -0.43.

About Devolver Digital

Devolver Digital Inc develops, publishes video games for PC and mobile devices in the United States and internationally. Devolver Digital Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Austin, Texas.

