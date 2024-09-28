Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO)

Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Devolver Digital Stock Performance
DEVO opened at GBX 30.50 ($0.41) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 27.97. Devolver Digital has a 1-year low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 41.50 ($0.56). The company has a market cap of £142.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,525.00 and a beta of -0.43.
About Devolver Digital
