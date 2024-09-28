Short Interest in Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) Rises By 173.6%

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 173.6% from the August 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Addentax Group Stock Performance

Addentax Group stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82. Addentax Group has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter. Addentax Group had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 32.35%.

Addentax Group Company Profile

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services.

