Short Interest in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Rises By 142.9%

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ COWS opened at $29.66 on Friday. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

The Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kelly US Cash Flow Dividend Leaders index. The fund is passively managed to invest on US companies with high free cash flow yield and dividend growth. Holdings are weighted based on a modified equal-weight basis COWS was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

