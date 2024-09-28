Short Interest in Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW) Rises By 201.1%

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 201.1% from the August 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Better Home & Finance Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BETRW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,598. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11. Better Home & Finance has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21.
Better Home & Finance Company Profile
