Short Interest in Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW) Rises By 201.1%

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 201.1% from the August 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Better Home & Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BETRW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,598. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11. Better Home & Finance has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21.

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

