Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Expands By 347.8%

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 347.8% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE LDP traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $21.49. 48,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,230. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $21.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter worth $125,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 90.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

