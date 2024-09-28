Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Increases By 158.2%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, an increase of 158.2% from the August 31st total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GRID opened at $127.72 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a one year low of $85.10 and a one year high of $129.02. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.52.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.2512 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
