Short Interest in Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Decreases By 97.3%

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the August 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.20. 32,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,014. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $11.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92.
Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 6.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Galp Energia, SGPS Increases Dividend
About Galp Energia, SGPS
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.
