Short Interest in Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Decreases By 97.3%

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEYGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the August 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.20. 32,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,014. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $11.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 6.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Galp Energia, SGPS Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.1553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Galp Energia, SGPS’s previous dividend of $0.15.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.

