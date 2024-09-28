Short Interest in Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR) Grows By 127.1%

Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 127.1% from the August 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HYDR traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $25.44. The stock had a trading volume of 39,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,061. Global X Hydrogen ETF has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.07. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 million, a P/E ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Trading of Global X Hydrogen ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Global X Hydrogen ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Global X Hydrogen ETF

