Short Interest in Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) Increases By 191.7%

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,900 shares, a growth of 191.7% from the August 31st total of 170,000 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,028. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 4.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27. Intelligent Bio Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intelligent Bio Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intelligent Bio Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.40% of Intelligent Bio Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

