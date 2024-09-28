Short Interest in SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX) Decreases By 34.7%

SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the August 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SGI Enhanced Core ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ USDX opened at $25.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.48. SGI Enhanced Core ETF has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $26.19.

SGI Enhanced Core ETF Company Profile

The SGI Enhanced Core ETF (USDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund enhanced yield by actively managing a portfolio of high-yielding, ultra-short term fixed income instruments, while also employing a put-and-call options strategy. The fund seeks to generate additional income by selling short-term options.

