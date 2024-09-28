Short Interest in Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Expands By 70.3%

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 70.3% from the August 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shoprite Stock Up 0.2 %
SRGHY stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. Shoprite has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02.
Shoprite Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1787 dividend. This is an increase from Shoprite’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. Shoprite’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.
Shoprite Company Profile
Shoprite Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetics, and liquor products; furniture and home entertainment products; and electrical and household appliances.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Shoprite
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Shoprite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoprite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.