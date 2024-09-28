Short Interest in Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Expands By 70.3%

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 70.3% from the August 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shoprite Stock Up 0.2 %

SRGHY stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. Shoprite has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02.

Shoprite Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1787 dividend. This is an increase from Shoprite’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. Shoprite’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Shoprite Company Profile

Shoprite Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetics, and liquor products; furniture and home entertainment products; and electrical and household appliances.

