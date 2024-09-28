Short Interest in Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Declines By 45.2%

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the August 31st total of 155,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,165,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Univec Price Performance

Univec stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Univec has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

About Univec

Univec, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, licenses, and markets medical products in the United States and internationally. It primarily provides auto-disable and safety syringes. The company offers 1 cc AD-syringe for aspirating and non-aspirating applications, which are used for dispensing dosages of allergy, immunization, and insulin medicines.

