Short Interest in Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTEW) Expands By 125.5%

Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 125.5% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vast Renewables Price Performance

Vast Renewables stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. Vast Renewables has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.51.

Vast Renewables Limited is a construction company in the Construction Materials industry.

