Short Interest in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Increases By 66.7%

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wah Fu Education Group Stock Performance
Shares of WAFU stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. Wah Fu Education Group has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89.
Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wah Fu Education Group
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Wah Fu Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wah Fu Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.