Short Interest in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Increases By 66.7%

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wah Fu Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of WAFU stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. Wah Fu Education Group has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89.

Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments: Online Education Services, and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

