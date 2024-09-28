Short Interest in West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Declines By 50.0%

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

West Coast Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of West Coast Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.00. 10,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,789. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average of $34.04. West Coast Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.77.

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter.

About West Coast Community Bancorp

West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, certificate of deposits, and health savings accounts; and individual retirement account and retirement plans.

