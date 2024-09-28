Short Interest in WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Expands By 118.3%

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 118.3% from the August 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

WH Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of WH Group stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94. WH Group has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $16.57.

WH Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.

About WH Group

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, trading, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

