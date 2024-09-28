Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 70.8% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Sino Land Price Performance

Sino Land stock remained flat at $5.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. 36 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765. Sino Land has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30.

Get Sino Land alerts:

Sino Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.